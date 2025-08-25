Steelers Releasing P Cameron Johnston

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Steelers are releasing P Cameron Johnston.

Johnston, 33, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason before returning to the Eagles on a futures contract for the 2018 season.

The Eagles re-signed Johnston to an exclusive rights contract but he eventually signed with the Texans in 2021 and remained with Houston until signing a three-year, $9 million deal with the Steelers in March of 2024.

In 2024, Johnston appeared in one game for the Steelers and punted twice for 103 yards (51.5 avg) with one going inside the 20-yard line.