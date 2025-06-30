Steelers Remain Interested In WR Gabriel Davis

According to Jeremy Fowler, free agent WR Gabriel Davis remains a potential option for the Steelers even after today’s trade augmenting the offense.

Fowler notes Davis enjoyed his visit to Pittsburgh this month. However, he notes Davis could still take his time to sign, waiting until potentially closer to camp.

The veteran wideout is coming off a season-ending knee injury that’s been bothering him for a little while now, so health is a major question. He’s taken several visits this offseason, including with the 49ers and Giants.

Davis, 26, was drafted by the Bills out of UCF in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year, $5.7 million rookie contract and made $2.7 million in 2023 under the PPE program.

He was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Jaguars. Jacksonville waived Davis this past offseason after he failed a physical.

In 2024, Davis appeared in 10 games for the Jaguars and recorded 20 catches on 42 targets for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

