Steelers Renewed Trade Talks For Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith

According to Adam Schefter, the Steelers renewed their pursuit of Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith today.

This is a twist after Schefter reported earlier today that talks had died down. Evidently that was premature.

Schefter was previously the first to report there had been trade talks between the two teams, as Pittsburgh sought to upgrade its offense and as Smith sought a new deal from Miami.

Steelers OC Arthur Smith has coached the veteran tight end in Tennessee and Atlanta, so the interest made sense even though tight end isn’t a glaring need for Pittsburgh.

Smith is seeking a new contract from Miami after a career year in 2024, but Smith’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, also said recently his client’s preference was to remain with the Dolphins.

Smith, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Titans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.175 million contract when he agreed to a four–year, $50 million deal that included $31.25 million fully guaranteed with the Patriots.

The Patriots then traded Smith to the Falcons in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick back in March of 2023. Atlanta cut him loose last offseason, and he signed a two-year, $8.4 million deal with the Dolphins

In 2024, Smith appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and caught 88 passes for 884 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Smith and the Steelers as the news is available.