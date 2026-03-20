Steelers Sign C Ryan McCollum To One-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they signed C Ryan McCollum to a one-year extension on Friday.

McCollum, 28, went undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2021 before catching on with the Texans. He was unable to secure a spot on the 53-man roster and was re-added to the practice squad by Houston after being cut.

The Lions signed McCollum to their active roster in October and re-signed him to the roster in March. However, he was waived during camp in 2022 and claimed by the Steelers. Pittsburgh waived him again coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

McCollum signed a futures deal with the Steelers for the 2023 season but was again waived coming out of the preseason. He’s now re-signed with Pittsburgh on three consecutive one-year deals.

In 2025, McCollum appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and started one at center.