Steelers Sign DB Daryl Porter Jr., Waive TE Kevin Foelsch

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed UDFA DB Daryl Porter Jr. to a contract.

In correspondence, the Steelers have waived TE Kevin Foelsch.

Porter Jr., 23, was a three-star recruit and the 89th-ranked cornerback in the 2020 recruiting class out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He committed to West Virginia but transferred to Miami after two years.

Porter signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent this year but was let go during camp.

In his collegiate career, Porter appeared in 49 games and recorded 108 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception and 18 passes defended.