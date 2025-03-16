Steelers Sign DT Daniel Ekuale

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed DT Daniel Ekuale to an undisclosed contract on Sunday, according to his agent Blake Baratz.

Ekuale, 31, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Ekuale re-signed to a futures deal with Cleveland the following offseason but was among their final roster cuts and quickly caught on with the Jaguars.

From there, the Patriots signed Ekuale to their practice squad where he spent time on and off the active roster throughout the 2021 season. He returned on a futures deal for the 2022 season and later agreed to a two-year $3.4 million deal.

In 2024, Ekuale appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and recorded 52 tackles and a sack.