Steelers Sign G Malcolm Pridgeon, Waive/Injured DL Calvin Taylor

The Steelers announced they have signed G Malcolm Pridgeon to the roster and waived DL Calvin Taylor with an injury designation.

We have signed G Malcolm Pridgeon and waived/injured DL Calvin Taylor. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/vp3ooMZHJb — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 9, 2021

Taylor will revert to Pittsburgh’s injured reserve list if he clears waivers.

Pridgeon, 26, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State in 2019. He did not make the final roster and was waived coming out of the preseason.

Pridgeon signed with the Browns practice squad after a few weeks and finished out the year with Cleveland. He re-signed on a futures deal for the 2020 season but ended up opting out due to the pandemic. Cleveland waived Pridgeon earlier this year.

Pridgeon has yet to appear in an NFL game.