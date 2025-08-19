Steelers Sign LB Kenny Willekes

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed LB Kenny Willekes to a contract.

In correspondence, the Steelers have waived OT Gareth Warren with an injury designation.

Willekes, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Vikings back in 2020. He was in the second year of his four-year rookie contract when the Vikings waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Vikings later re-signed Willekes to their practice squad, and he was on and off their active roster in 2021 and 2022. He was signed again in March 2023 but was waived in May.

Willekes signed with the Michigan Panthers of the UFL in December 2023 and again in August 2024.

In 2025, Willekes appeared in nine games for the UFL Michigan Panthers and recorded 31 tackles and 3.5 sacks.