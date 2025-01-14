Steelers Sign QB Skylar Thompson

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed QB Skylar Thompson to the roster, per his agent.

This is most likely a futures contract, as Thompson was on Miami’s practice squad to close the 2024 season but was not tendered a deal.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that give players an opportunity to compete for a roster spot over the spring and summer.

Thompson, 27, was a seventh-round pick to the Dolphins out of Kansas State in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million contract through 2025 with a base salary of $1.1 million in 2024.

The Dolphins waived Thompson midseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

In 2024, Thompson appeared in three games for the Dolphins making one start and completing 21 of 33 passes for 187 yards.