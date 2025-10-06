Steelers Sign S Jack Henderson To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed S Jack Henderson to the practice squad.

We have signed S Jack Henderson to the Practice Squad. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/wwKHSMgL7q — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 6, 2025

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:

DB Beanie Bishop DB D’Shawn Jamison DB Daryl Porter DL Kyler Baugh LB Julius Welschof (International) OL Dylan Cook OL Steven Jones RB Lew Nichols RB Trey Sermon WR Max Hurleman WR Ke’Shawn Williams LB Jon Rhattigan QB Logan Woodside LB Ja’Whaun Bentley WR Isaiah Hodgins TE Matt Sokol S Jack Henderson

Henderson, 23, started his career at Southeast Louisiana State before transferring to Minnesota for his final two seasons. He signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Panthers cut him coming out of the preseason and he had a stint with the Bucs on the practice squad.

During his two years at Minnesota, Henderson recorded 103 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, seven sacks, three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, one forced fumble, one recovery and two pass deflections in 26 career games.