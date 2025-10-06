Steelers Sign S Jack Henderson To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed S Jack Henderson to the practice squad.
Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:
- DB Beanie Bishop
- DB D’Shawn Jamison
- DB Daryl Porter
- DL Kyler Baugh
- LB Julius Welschof (International)
- OL Dylan Cook
- OL Steven Jones
- RB Lew Nichols
- RB Trey Sermon
- WR Max Hurleman
- WR Ke’Shawn Williams
- LB Jon Rhattigan
- QB Logan Woodside
- LB Ja’Whaun Bentley
- WR Isaiah Hodgins
- TE Matt Sokol
- S Jack Henderson
Henderson, 23, started his career at Southeast Louisiana State before transferring to Minnesota for his final two seasons. He signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Panthers cut him coming out of the preseason and he had a stint with the Bucs on the practice squad.
During his two years at Minnesota, Henderson recorded 103 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, seven sacks, three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, one forced fumble, one recovery and two pass deflections in 26 career games.
