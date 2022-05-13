Steelers Sign Second-Round WR George Pickens

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Friday that they’ve signed second-round WR George Pickens to a four-year contract.
This is the first player from the Steelers’ 2022 class to sign their rookie deal:
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|2
|George Pickens
|WR
|Signed
|3
|DeMarvin Leal
|DE
|4
|Calvin Austin
|WR
|6
|Connor Heyward
|FB
|7
|Mark Robinson
|LB
|7
|Chris Oladokun
|QB
Pickens, 21, was a preseason All-America second-team pick selection by Walter Camp and was second-team preseason All-SEC. The Steelers used the No. 52 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Lance Zierlein compares him to Lions WR Josh Reynolds.
He’s projected to sign a four-year $6,752,177 contract that includes a $2,090,674 signing bonus.
During his three-year college career, Pickens appeared in 26 games and recorded 90 receptions for 1,347 yards ( 15.0 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!