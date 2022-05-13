Steelers Sign Second-Round WR George Pickens

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Friday that they’ve signed second-round WR George Pickens to a four-year contract.

This is the first player from the Steelers’ 2022 class to sign their rookie deal:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Kenny Pickett QB 2 George Pickens WR Signed 3 DeMarvin Leal DE 4 Calvin Austin WR 6 Connor Heyward FB 7 Mark Robinson LB 7 Chris Oladokun QB

Pickens, 21, was a preseason All-America second-team pick selection by Walter Camp and was second-team preseason All-SEC. The Steelers used the No. 52 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Lions WR Josh Reynolds.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $6,752,177 contract that includes a $2,090,674 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Pickens appeared in 26 games and recorded 90 receptions for 1,347 yards ( 15.0 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.