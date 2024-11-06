Steelers Sign Two To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed TE Matt Sokol and DT Domenique Davis to the practice squad.

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:

DL Jacob Slade OL Doug Nester WR Brandon Johnson OL John Leglue LB Devin Harper WR Ben Skowronek (Injured) WR Quez Watkins DB Ayo Oyelola (International) CB D’Shawn Jamison OLB Eku Leota WR Lance McCutcheon DB Zyon Gilbert NT Breiden Fehoko RB Aaron Shampklin LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji OT Dylan Cook DT Domenique Davis TE Matt Sokol

Sokol, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan State back in 2019. He later signed on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent.

From there, Sokol had stints with the Jaguars, Lions and Chargers before returning to Detroit on a futures contract for the 2022 season. He was later cut and claimed by the Patriots.

Sokol spent the next two years bouncing on and off the Patriots practice squad. He joined the Steelers this past July and had a brief stint on their practice squad.

In 2020, Sokol was active for two games, but did not catch a pass.