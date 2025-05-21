Steelers Signed G Nick Broeker, Released G Lecitus Smith

The Steelers announced they have signed G Nick Broeker on Wednesday and released G Lecitus Smith in a corresponding move.

Broeker, 24, is a former seventh-round pick by the Bills in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. He was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts as a rookie, and he caught on with the Texans.

In 2024, Broeker appeared in nine games for the Texans as a guard.

Smith, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Cardinals out of Virginia Tech in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was entering the second year of a four-year rookie contract when Arizona waived him coming out of the preseason. He later had stints with the Eagles and Texans on the practice squad.

Smith caught on with the Packers and signed to the practice squad to start the 2024 season. The Patriots signed him away to their active roster during the season. He was claimed by Pittsburgh off waivers in March 2025 after being waived by New England.

In 2024, Smith appeared in eight games for the Patriots and made one start at center.