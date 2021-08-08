Steelers Signed RB Pete Guerriero

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Sunday that they have signed RB Pete Guerriero to a contract, according to Brooke Pryor.

Guerriero signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Monmouth and was on and off of their roster over a period of a few weeks.

He then worked out for the Panthers and caught on with their practice squad in October of last year.

During his three-year college career at Monmouth University, Guerriero appeared in 34 total games and recorded 610 rushing attempts for 3,974 yards (6.5 YPC) and 35 touchdowns, to go along with 69 receptions for 551 yards receiving (8.0 YPC) and three touchdowns.