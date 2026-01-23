Steelers Signed TE J.J. Galbreath To Futures Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially signed TE J.J. Galbreath to a futures contract on Friday.
Futures contracts are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.
Galbreath, 25, originally signed on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota in May. He was among Pittsburgh’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.
Pittsburgh cut him from the P-squad after a couple of weeks, and he’s been a free agent ever since.
During his college career, Galbreath appeared in 45 games for South Dakota and recorded 93 receptions for 1,355 yards (30.1 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.
