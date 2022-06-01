Steelers Signing LB Tuzar Skipper

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing LB Tuzar Skipper, according to Aaron Wilson.

Skipper, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Toledo, later agreeing to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Steelers. He then managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

However, Pittsburgh waived Skipper coming out of the preseason and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Giants. New York added him to their practice squad and he was later signed to the Steelers’ active roster.

After being waived during his second stint with the Steelers, Skipper was signed by the Titans practice squad and later elevated to the active roster. He later signed a futures contract with Tennessee, but was ultimately released.

From there, Skipper signed a one-year deal with the Falcons last August, but was released coming out of training camp.

In 2020, Skipper appeared in four games for the Titans, starting two. He accrued five total tackles.