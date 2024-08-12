Steelers Waive Injured DB Kalon Barnes

The Steelers announced on Monday they are waiving injured DB Kalon Barnes.

We have waived/injured DB Kalon Barnes. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 12, 2024

Barnes, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Panthers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Baylor. He was among the Panthers’ final roster cuts and wound up catching on with the Dolphins’ practice squad.

From there, the Vikings signed him to their active roster.

In 2022, Barnes was active for two games with the Vikings.

During his four-year college career, he recorded 69 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 14 pass defenses, and one forced fumble.