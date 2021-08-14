Steelers Waive OLB Tegray Scales

Ray Fittipaldo reports that the Steelers are waiving LB Tegray Scales following their acquisition of LB Joe Schobert in a trade with the Jaguars.

Scales, 25, wound up signing on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana back in May of 2019. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Scales had a brief stint on the Colts practice squad in December. He signed a futures deal with the Steelers for 2020 but was waived coming out of camp. He had a brief stint on the Buccaneers practice squad.

During his college career at Indiana, Scales recorded 324 tackles, 17 sacks, a forced fumble, two recoveries, eight interceptions with one being returned for a touchdown, and six pass defenses.

In 2020, Scales appeared in four games for the Steelers but recorded no statistics.