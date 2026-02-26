Steelers Want RB Kenneth Gainwell Back, Have Spoken With His Reps

The Steelers signed RB Kenneth Gainwell to a one-year, $1.79 million deal for the 2025 season, and he ended up posting career highs in rushing and receiving yards.

At the scouting combine, Steelers GM Omar Khan was clear about their desires to retain Gainwell in free agency, and revealed they’ve spoken with his representatives.

“Kenny was great to have around,” Khan said, via 93.7 The Fan. “And he knows we want him back and we’ve been in communication with his people.”

Gainwell, 26, is a former fifth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Memphis. He finished a four-year, $3.15 million rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year, $1.79 million deal for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Gainwell appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 114 rushing attempts for 537 yards (4.7 YPC) and five touchdowns, to go along with 73 receptions for 486 yards (6.7 YPC) and three touchdowns.