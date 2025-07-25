Steelers Worked Out S Marcus Williams

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in free agent S Marcus Williams, along with S Chuck Clark for tryouts on Friday.

The Steelers opted to sign Clark to a contract Friday.

Williams previously visited with the Panthers during the offseason, but no deal surfaced.

Williams, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.2 million contract with New Orleans before the Saints used the franchise tag on him.

Williams made $10.612 million fully guaranteed for the 2021 season and was once again testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Ravens.

In 2024, Williams appeared in 11 games for the Ravens and recorded 33 tackles, two passes defended, and a fumble recovery.

