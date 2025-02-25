Steelers Would Prefer To Re-Sign Either Russell Wilson Or Justin Fields But All Options On Table

Per Ray Fittipaldo, Steelers GM Omar Khan said all options are on the table for QB next season until they have one signed.

Fittipaldo adds Khan prefers to bring Russell Wilson or Justin Fields but wouldn’t limit themselves as both are free agents.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler previously reported that some in Pittsburgh prefer Fields over Wilson due to age but noted HC Mike Tomlin’s loyalty to Wilson. Fowler also thinks Fields will have a larger market than expected and brought up Wilson’s willingness to remain with the Steelers.

Wilson, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit. The Steelers later signed him to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in 11 games for the Steelers and completed 63.7 percent of his pass attempts for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He added 43 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Fields, 25, was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bears out of Ohio State. Chicago traded up to No. 15 overall with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.