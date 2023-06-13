Stefon Diggs Not At Bills Minicamp, HC Sean McDermott “Very Concerned”

Update:

Via Adam Schefter, the agent for Bills WR Stefon Diggs released a statement saying his client is in Buffalo and took his physical yesterday.

He added Diggs has met with GM Brandon Beane and HC Sean McDermott the past two days, and “will be there for the entirety of the minicamp.”

Per Pro Football Talk, the Bills said Diggs was in the building Tuesday morning after taking his physical Monday, but left before the start of practice.

Bills HC Sean McDermott told reporters that WR Stefon Diggs is not in attendance for mandatory minicamp this week, per Joe Buscaglia.

McDermott added he’s “very concerned” about Diggs’ absence.

Adam Benigni reports Diggs was at the team facility on Monday for pre-minicamp medical testing. But he did not join the team for practice and team activities today.

The wide receiver has had a few cryptic social media messages that have caused some speculation about his feelings toward the team this offseason. He also has been away from the team for voluntary OTAs.

Diggs has always had an interesting presence on social media, but missing mandatory minicamp and opening himself up to the possibility of nearly $100,000 in fines is a clear sign that something is wrong between the star receiver and the team.

Diggs, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $72 million with the Vikings in 2018.

The Vikings traded Diggs to the Bills in 2020 for a package of draft picks including a first-round selection.

Diggs was set to make base salaries of $11.775 million and $11.85 million over the final two years of his deal in 2022 and 2023 when Buffalo signed him to a four-year, $104 million extension last offseason.

In 2022, Diggs appeared in 16 games and recorded 108 receptions on 154 targets for 1,429 yards (13.2 YPC) and 11 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Diggs as the news is available.