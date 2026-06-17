Stefon Diggs On Possibly Signing With Commanders: ‘It Would Be Great To To Come Home’

Veteran WR Stefon Diggs remains a free agent after being released by New England back in March.

Appearing on Fox 5 DC, Diggs went into some detail about his current status and was surprised by the amount of Washington fans who want him to play for the Commanders. He admitted it would be great to come back to his home area where he played high school and college football and is leaving all options on the table at this point.

“I never realized how many fans it was back home until I was a free agent and people were like, ‘Are you going to come back home?’” Diggs said. “Especially when they see me back. I’m like this, I’ve been living here for my whole life. I’ve been living here for 10 years. They was just like this, ‘Oh, we never see you.’ I was like, ‘Man, y’all wasn’t looking.’

“It’s a lot of hopes. We’re kind of figuring it out, working through some things. I did have a small piece of me, like, ‘Damn, it would be great to come home and play in front of the fans I used to play in front of as a young adolescent in college and just kind of doing something for the city.’ Hopefully, things do work out. We’ll see how it goes.”

Back in May, SI.com’s Albert Breer said he thinks Diggs will sign a one-year, $10 million deal and named the Chiefs, Commanders, Falcons, and Rams as logical landing spots.

Diggs, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $72 million with the Vikings in 2018

The Vikings traded Diggs to the Bills in 2020 for a package of draft picks, including a first-round selection.

Diggs was set to make base salaries of $11.775 million and $11.85 million over the final two years of his deal in 2022 and 2023 when Buffalo signed him to a four-year, $104 million extension.

He was due base salaries of $18.5 million and $18 million over the next two seasons when the Bills traded him to the Texans for a 2025 second-round pick. Houston reworked his contract to give him a raise and make him an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Diggs played out that contract and signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Patriots in 2025. He was released after just one season, though.

In 2025, Diggs appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 85 catches on 102 targets for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns.

We have Diggs included in our Top 100 Available 2026 Free Agents list.