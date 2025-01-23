Steve Spagnuolo & Pete Carroll Potential Pivots For Raiders?

As the Raiders reset their coaching search after missing out on Ben Johnson, it’s clear that minority owner Tom Brady still has a major influence in the process.

Brady was the biggest reason Johnson even considered Las Vegas, making a strong pitch to the former Lions coordinator, and the team hired Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek as their next general manager this week, someone who has close ties to Brady.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer points out Brady has a lot of respect for Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo and former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll, having competed against both during his playing career. He says that could help influence where Las Vegas’ coaching search goes next.

The Raiders have interviewed Carroll and requested to speak with Spagnuolo. Carroll is free for second interviews at any time, while Las Vegas would need to wait until next week to talk to Spagnuolo since Kansas City is still playing, and wouldn’t be able to hire him until after the Chiefs are done playing.

Here’s where the Raiders’ coaching search stands so far:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Hired by Bears)

(Hired by Bears) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Hired by Jets)

(Hired by Jets) Vikings DC Brian Flores

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Requested)

(Requested) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

(Requested) Former Jets HC Robert Saleh (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Former Commanders HC Ron Rivera (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll (Interviewed)

Spagnuolo, 65, began his NFL coaching career with the Redskins as a player personnel intern in 1983. After several years coaching college and overseas, Spagnuolo was hired by the Eagles as a defensive assistant in 1999. He worked his way up to LBs coach before departing to become the Giants’ defensive coordinator in 2007.

The Rams would hire Spagnuolo as their head coach a few years later and he spent three seasons in St. Louis before he was fired after the 2011 season.

Spagnuolo had brief stints with the Saints and Ravens before returning to the Giants as their defensive coordinator in 2015. After Ben McAdoo was fired, the Giants promoted him to interim head coach in 2017, but he wound up sitting out the 2018 season.

From there, the Chiefs hired Spagnuolo as defensive coordinator for the 2019 season.

In 2024, the Chiefs defense ranked No. 9 in yards allowed, No. 4 in scoring, No. 8 against the run and No. 18 against the pass.

Carroll, 73, was hired as the Seahawks head coach back in 2010 and was in the role for 12 years. He was previously the head coach at USC and had a stint in the NFL as the head coach of the Jets and Patriots in the late 1990s.

Since taking the job in Seattle, Carroll led the team to a record of 227-137-1 in 14 seasons to go along with 10 playoff appearances, two trips to the Super Bowl and a championship in 2013.

Seattle and Carroll mutually agreed he would step down as head coach after the 2023 season and he remained in a consulting role.

We will have more on the Raiders head coaching search as it becomes available.