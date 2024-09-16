Suspensions Lifted For Rams QB Jimmy Garoppolo & OT Alaric Jackson

The suspensions for Rams QB Jimmy Garoppolo and LT Alaric Jackson have been lifted, per the NFL transaction wire.

The two were suspended for the first two games of the 2024 season. Their returns should give the injury-riddled Rams a bit of a boost.

Jackson was suspended for violating the personal conduct policy and Garoppolo was suspended for violating the performance-enhancing substance policy.

Garoppolo, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He was set to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause. Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.8 million deal with the Raiders this offseason.

In 2023, Garoppolo appeared in seven games for the Raiders and completed 65.5 percent of his pass attempts for 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Jackson, 25, was a four-year starter at Iowa and was a first-team All-Big Ten recipient in 2020, third-team All-Big Ten in 2019, second-team All-Big Ten in 2018, and a Freshman All-American in 2017.

Jackson signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 draft. He was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason before Los Angeles used a second-round tender on him worth $4.8 million for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in and started 15 games for the Rams at left tackle.