Talks Expected To Pick Up Between Cowboys & CeeDee Lamb

With the Vikings getting an extension done for WR Justin Jefferson that resets the receiver market and makes Jefferson the NFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback at $35 million a year, attention now shifts to other receivers awaiting big extensions, including Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb.

Todd Archer says he was told recently to look for talks between Dallas and Lamb to kick into gear. Adam Schefter added the two sides have had some discussions and Josina Anderson says a source told her talks should “speed up” now.

Lamb has not been attending voluntary OTAs as he awaits a new contract. Like Jefferson, he’s entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2024 and is set to play on the fifth-year option.

The Cowboys have mandatory minicamp this week and Lamb would be fined if he chooses not to attend, so this makes sense as a mini-deadline.

Jefferson’s deal also provides a framework for the two sides to work off of, but it’s not clear if Lamb is looking to match or exceed Jefferson given his spectacular 2023 season where he outproduced Jefferson.

Lamb, 25, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and was a consensus All-American before the Cowboys selected him with the No. 17 pick in 2020.

Lamb signed a four-year, $14,010,012 rookie contract that included a $7,749,100 signing bonus. The contract also included a fifth-year option for the 2024 season worth $17.991 million fully guaranteed, which the Cowboys decided to pick up.

He is currently set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Lamb appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and caught 135 passes for 1,749 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.

We will have more on Lamb and the Cowboys as the news is available.