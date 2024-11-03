Teams Have Called Colts About Trading For Anthony Richardson

According to Jordan Schultz, the Colts have received trade inquiries about QB Anthony Richardson in the wake of the former first-round pick being benched.

The Colts have insisted Richardson remains in their long-term plans and Schultz says a trade is viewed as unlikely. But he notes Richardson still has believers in other buildings who view him as a talented player and believe the Colts were “premature” in sidelining him.

Richardson, 22, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2024, Richardson has appeared in six games and completed 44.4 percent of his passes for 958 passing yards, four touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has also rushed 41 times for 242 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Richardson as the news is available.