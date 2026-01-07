Teams Holding Off On Requesting Interviews For HC Candidates On Wildcard Teams

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, there is an understanding amongst teams looking for a head coach to hold off on requesting interviews for candidates on teams competing in the Wildcard Round until after this weekend’s games.

Jones points out that head-coaching interviews cannot be conducted with coaches on wildcard teams until days after the conclusion of their first playoff game. Although teams can still request interviews to indicate their interest, Jones writes that it has been “mostly crickets.”

Jones cites a source who said complaints from multiple teams have led to this understanding, given playoff teams want coaches to focus on upcoming games and avoid having distractions.

The NFL denied sending any directive to teams, per Jones, while one high-ranking executive on a team searching for a head coach said they were always going to wait until next week to request interviews for coaches on wildcard teams.

Of the seven teams looking for a head coach, only the Cardinals have put in requests for coaches on wildcard teams, including 49ers DC Robert Saleh and Patriots pass game coordinator Thomas Brown.

Jones lists the following coaching candidates who are on playoff teams who have not publicly been requested for interviews, including Rams DC Chris Shula, Chargers DC Jesse Minter, Texans DC Matt Burke, Packers DC Jeff Hafley, Bills OC Joe Brady, Jaguars OC Grant Udinski, Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile, Steelers OC Arthur Smith, among others.

Here is a tracker of each team looking for a new head coach and general manager this offseason.