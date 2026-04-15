Tennessee CB Colton Hood Had Six Top 30 Visits

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs hosted Tennessee CB Colton Hood for an official top-30 visit this week.

Pelissero notes that Hood also had visits with the Jets, Cowboys, Seahawks, Texans, and Raiders.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Hood, 21, was a four-star recruit and the 38th-ranked cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class out of McDonough, Georgia. He committed to Auburn but transferred to Colorado after one year before transferring again to Tennessee for his final season, where he earned Third Team All-SEC honors in 2025

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Hood as the fifth-best cornerback in the class with a first to second-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Hood appeared in 29 games over three seasons at Auburn, Colorado and Tennessee. He recorded 77 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 14 passes defended, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and two defensive touchdowns.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.