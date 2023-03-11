Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker Had Top 30 Visit With Texans, Will Visit With Four More Teams

Ryan Fowler reports that Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker had a Top 30 visit with the Texans and will visit the Giants, Titans, Buccaneers, and Colts in the coming weeks.

Hooker, 25, had been in the Heisman race in 2022 prior to tearing his ACL and the Athletic’s Dane Brugler noted there is some “Geno Smith to his game, which has become a positive considering the way Smith played in 2022.”

He opted to transfer to Tennessee after spending the first three years of his career at Virginia Tech.

During his college career at Virginia Tech and Tennessee, Hooker completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 8,975 yards, 80 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions over the course of five seasons and 45 games played. He also rushed for 2,079 yards and 25 touchdowns.