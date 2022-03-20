Terron Armstead Visiting Dolphins

Ian Rapoport reports that free agent LT Terron Armstead is flying to South Florida in order to visit with the Dolphins on Monday.

The Dolphins have frequently been linked to Armstead throughout free agency so far and reportedly have him at the top of their wishlist.

There is a chance that Armstead may want to return to the Saints, yet he was reportedly interested in teaming up with QB Deshaun Watson, who has since been traded to the Browns.

Armstead, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. He just finished the final year of his five-year, $65 million contract and made a base salary of just over $1 million in 2021 following a restructure.

Armstead’s deal is set to void before the start of the 2022 league year, making him an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Armstead appeared in eight games for the Saints, making eight starts for them at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 26 tackle out of 83 qualifying players.

We have Armstead as our top available free agent in our Top 100 – 2022 NFL Free Agents list.