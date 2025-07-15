Terry McLaurin On Contract Talks: ‘I’ve Been Pretty Frustrated, I’m Not Going To Lie’

The Commanders remain in a standoff on an extension for WR Terry McLaurin as he looks for a new contract with an average annual value of around $30 million.

With the Commanders set to open training camp in a week, McLaurin opened up on his frustrations about the negotiations. McLaurin made his desires about staying in Washington clear, but couldn’t hold back his discontent with how the talks have gone this offseason.

“I’ve been pretty frustrated, I’m not going to lie,” McLaurin said, via JP Finlay. “Everything that has transpired up until this point has been disappointing and frustrating. I want to continue my career here, I’ve created my life here, my wife and I bought our first home here, so this has been somewhere where I’ve always wanted to be.”

McLaurin understands the business side of the game, but he continued to express his disappointment about how they valued their relationship.

“Just to see how things have played out has been disappointing,” he added, via Ben Standig. “I obviously understand everything’s a business, but at the same time, I want to put myself in a position where I’m valued and I feel appreciated and things like that. Unfortunately that hasn’t transpired the way I wanted to.”

He doesn’t envision a scenario where he’s ready to suit up at the start of camp unless the two sides have “progressive discussions” after not speaking in a month.

“I could say we haven’t talked in over a month and obviously with camp around the corner, it’s becoming a little bit of crunch time,” McLaurin said, via Jordan Schultz. “I don’t necessarily know what happens next, but without any progressive discussions, it’s kinda hard to see how I step on the field.”

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero adds there hasn’t been much more progress on a new deal, and there have been no discussions since the minicamp holdout. Pelissero also mentions there is no trade request for McLaurin as of now.

McLaurin, 29, was selected with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round out of Ohio State by Washington in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,962,594 rookie contract.

McLaurin was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $71 million extension. He’s entering the final year of that deal and is set to earn a base salary of $15.5 million in 2025.

In 2024, McLaurin appeared in all 17 games and recorded 82 receptions on 117 targets for 1,096 yards (13.4 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Commanders and McLaurin as the news is available.