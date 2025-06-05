Terry McLaurin Unhappy With Lack Of Progress On Extension

According to Jordan Schultz, Commanders WR Terry McLaurin has made it clear to the team that he’s unhappy with the lack of progress on a long-term deal.

McLaurin was initially in attendance at voluntary OTAs this offseason, but left abruptly and hasn’t been back.

Schultz says there have been minimal talks, which is why McLaurin is frustrated, and it’s possible McLaurin could skip Washington’s upcoming mandatory minicamp, which would subject him to fines.

The veteran wideout is entering the final year of his contract in 2025 and is coming off a career year for the breakout Commanders.

McLaurin, 29, was selected with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round out of Ohio State by Washington in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,962,594 rookie contract.

McLaurin was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $71 million extension. He’s entering the final year of that deal and is set to earn a base salary of $15.5 million in 2025.

In 2024, McLaurin appeared in all 17 games and recorded 82 receptions on 117 targets for 1,096 yards (13.4 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Commanders and McLaurin as the news is available.