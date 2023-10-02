Tests Confirm Tre’Davious White Out For Season With Torn Achilles

Bills HC Sean McDermott confirmed Monday that CB Tre’Davious White did, in fact, tear his Achilles.

Coach McDermott: Tre’Davious White will be out for the season with a torn achilles. We’re all thinking about him right now. Here's to a speedy recovery, Tre. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/lMVYLyM8jD — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 2, 2023

White will miss the remainder of the season. You can expect the Bills to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

White, 28, is a former first-round pick by the Bills in the 2017 NFL Draft out of LSU. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10,091,110 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1,841,060 in 2020 when the Bills exercised his fifth-year option for 2021.

From there, the Bills signed White to a four-year, $70 million extension including $55 million guaranteed. He was set to make base salaries of $9.95 million and $8.6 million for the next two years before agreeing to a restructured contract with the team.

In 2023, White appeared in four games for the Bills and recorded nine tackles and one interception.