Texans Activating DL Ross Blacklock From COVID-19 List, Sign LB Connor Strachan To PS

Texans HC David Culley said that DL Ross Blacklock has returned to practice from the COVID-19 list, according to Aaron Wilson.

Wilson adds that Houston has signed LB Connor Strachan to their practice squad.

Blacklock, 22, is a former second-round pick by the Texans in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $7,947,441 rookie contract that included a $3,339,957 signing bonus.

In 2021, Blacklock has appeared in three games and recorded five tackles, no tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.