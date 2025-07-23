Texans Announce 15 Roster Moves, Place RB Joe Mixon On NFI List

The Texans announced 15 roster moves on Wednesday, including placing starting RB Joe Mixon on the non-football injury list, along with CB Alijah Huzzie.

The following is a list of players being placed on the physically unable to perform list:

Houston also signed CB Arthur Maulet and waived CB Keydrain Calligan.

Mixon, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.45-million rookie contract when Cincinnati re-signed him to a four-year, $48 million extension heading into the 2019 season.

The Bengals traded Mixon to the Texans in 2024 for a seventh-round pick. He then signed a three-year extension with Houston worth $27 million with $14 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Mixon appeared in 14 games for the Texans and rushed 245 times for 1,016 yards (4.1 YPC) and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes on 52 targets for 309 yards and another touchdown.