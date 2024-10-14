Texans Announce Four Roster Moves

The Texans announced four roster moves on Monday, including being granted a one-day roster exemption for DL Denico Autry, who is returning from suspension.

Autry was suspended for the first six games of the 2024 season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

The team also placed DL Mario Edwards on the reserve/suspended list, and signed CB Gregory Junior to the practice squad, releasing TE Chris Myarick in a corresponding move.

The following is an updated look at Houston’s practice squad:

DE Solomon Byrd

FB Troy Hairston

WR Johnny Johnson III

T David Sharpe

RB J.J. Taylor

T Kilian Zierer (International)

QB Kedon Slovis

WR Xavier Johnson

G Arlington Hambright

DB Desmond King

DB Troy Pride

DT Tommy Togiai

C Scott Quessenberry

TE Irv Smith Jr.

LB Shaun Bradley

WR Jared Wayne

CB Gregory Junior

Autry, 34, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi back in 2014 but was waived after a week and claimed by the Raiders.

The Raiders decided to waive him later on and signed him to their practice squad after clearing waivers. Las Vegas promoted him to the active roster back in 2014 and signed him to one-year deals three years in a row.

The Colts signed him to a three-year, $17.8 million deal back in 2018. He played out the final year of his contract and eventually signed a three-year, $21.5 million contract with the Titans in 2021.

After playing out that deal, Autry signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Texans in 2024.

In 2023, Autry appeared all in 17 games for the Titans and recorded 50 tackles, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and four pass defenses.