Texans Announce Six Practice Squad Moves

The Houston Texans announced they have signed WR Silas Bolden, OL Sidy Sow and CB D’Angelo Ross to the practice squad.

To make room, Houston released OT Reid Holskey, LB K.C. Ossai and OT Jaylon Thomas

Houston’s practice squad now includes:

DB Damon Arnette T Trenton Brown TE Harrison Bryant DB Myles Bryant DE Solomon Byrd C Eli Cox FB Jakob Johnson RB Jawhar Jordan TE Luke Lachey DT Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi (International) DT Junior Tafuna WR Jared Wayne LB Jackson Woodard WR Josh Kelly CB D’Angelo Ross OL Sidy Sow WR Silas Bolden

Ross, 28, wound up going undrafted out of New Mexico back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots.

Ross spent three seasons on and off of New England’s active roster before signing a futures deal with the Dolphins for the 2022 season. Miami cut him with an injury designation coming out of the preseason, however.

From there, Ross joined the Texans and has been with the team ever since, returning on one-year deals.

In 2024, Ross appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded 13 total tackles and two pass deflections.