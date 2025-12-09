Texans Claim DT Naquan Jones, Waive DB Jalen Mills

The Houston Texans officially waived DB Jalen Mills on Tuesday and claimed DT Naquan Jones off waivers from the Chargers.

Jones, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan State back in April of 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Titans.

Tennessee opted to waive Jones coming out of the preseason, but quickly re-signed him to their practice squad. He was later promoted to the active roster.

The Titans re-signed Jones as an exclusive rights free agent in 2023 but waived him in November. He caught on with the Cardinals. Arizona cut him coming out of the preseason in 2024 and he signed with the Dolphins practice squad before being signed back by the Cardinals.

Jones signed a one-year deal with the Chargers ahead of the 2025 season. He was waived on Monday.

In 2025, Jones has appeared in eight games for the Chargers and recorded 10 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass deflection.