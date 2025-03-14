Texans Create Over $12M By Reworking WR Christian Kirk’s Deal

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports the Texans are reworking WR Christian Kirk‘s deal to create over $12 million in cap space.

Kirk was originally due a base salary of $15.5 million but that was converted into a $14 million signing bonus to lower his base salary to the $1.17 million league minimum. He can make up to $500k in per-game roster bonuses along with another $500k in a workout bonus and up to $3 million in incentives.

Houston also restructured WR Nico Collins and LB Azeez Al-Shaair‘s contracts to make more than $15 million in cap space. Wilson says they are also expected to adjust DE Denico Autry‘s deal for even more space and could look to get a long-term extension done for DE Danielle Hunter.

Houston recently acquired Kirk for a seventh-round pick with WR Stefon Diggs hitting free agency and WR Tank Dell likely to miss significant time in 2025.

Kirk, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,894,874 contract that included a $2,367,180 signing bonus.

He was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $84 million deal with the Jaguars in 2022.

Kirk was entering the final year of that deal and scheduled to make a base salary of $15.5 million in 2025.

In 2024, Kirk appeared in eight games for the Jaguars and caught 25 passes for 320 yards receiving and one touchdown.