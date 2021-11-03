Texans Cutting CB Vernon Hargreaves

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are cutting CB Vernon Hargreaves.

Hargreaves had been starting for Houston but perhaps the Texans are looking to get younger players some snaps down the back half of the season.

Since it’s after the trade deadline, Hargreaves will go on waivers and have the opportunity to be claimed by another team.

Hargreaves, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $14.17 million rookie contract when the Buccaneers exercised his fifth-year option for 2020 at $9.9 million.

The Buccaneers waived Hargreaves in November of 2020 and he was later claimed by the Texans. Houston re-signed him to a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2021, Hargreaves has appeared in eight games for the Texans and recorded 27 total tackles, one interception and three pass deflections. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 91 overall cornerback out of 116 players.