Texans Designate CB Tavierre Thomas To Return

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans have designated CB Tavierre Thomas to return from injured reserve.

Thomas, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Ferris State back in 2018. He later signed on with the Cardinals but lasted just a few months in Arizona before he was waived at the start of the regular season.

The Browns claimed Thomas off of waivers and he remained with Cleveland until signing with the Texans ahead of the 2021 season.

In 2021, Thomas appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and made eight starts. He recorded 86 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and one touchdown.