Texans Designate DL Dylan Horton & Kurt Hinish To Return

The Texans announced that defensive linemen Dylan Horton and Kurt Hinish have returned to practice.

Mike Garafolo reports that Horton will return to the field for the first time since last November before he was diagnosed with Stage IV Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Horton, 24, was a three-year starter at TCU. He was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection as a senior. The Texans used the No. 109 overall pick in the fourth round on him.

He signed a four-year, $4.641 million rookie contract that included a $801,044 signing bonus.

In 2023, Horton appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded 13 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery.

