Texans Designate TE Teagan Quitoriano To Return From IR

The Houston Texans announced they have designated TE Teagan Quitoriano to return from injured reserve.

Houston has opened a 21-day window for Quitoriano to return to practice and be activated to the 53-man roster or he will revert to injured reserve for the remainder of their season.

Quitoriano, 24, was drafted by the Texans with the No. 170 pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract that included a $296,148 signing bonus when the Texans waived him with an injury designation.

He was dealing with a strained calf which led to him being cut with a settlement back in September. He joined the Bears practice squad in September before Houston signed him to their active roster in October.

In 2024, Quitoriano appeared in seven games for the Texans.