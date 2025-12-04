Texans DT Tim Settle Jr. To Undergo Season-Ending Foot Surgery

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports Texans DT Tim Settle Jr. is set to undergo season-ending foot surgery.

Garafolo adds Settle should be recovered in plenty of time for the 2026 season, as he’s slated to be an unrestricted free agent.

Settle, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Commanders back in the 2018 Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal with Washington following the draft.

He was testing the market for the first time when he signed a two-year, $9 million deal with the Bills. Settle became an unrestricted free agent again in 2024 and signed a two-year, $6 million contract with Houston.

In 2025, Settle appeared in 12 games for the Texans and recorded 15 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and three passes defended.