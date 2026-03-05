Texans Expected To Adjust RB David Montgomery’s Contract With More Guarantees

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Texans are expected to adjust newly-acquired RB David Montgomery‘s contract with more guarantees.

Montgomery is scheduled to make a base salary of $5.49 million in 2026, per Over The Cap.

Montgomery, 28, was drafted by the Bears in the third round out of Iowa State in 2019. He played out his four-year rookie contract worth $4.015 million and was allowed to walk as a free agent by Chicago.

The Lions signed Montgomery to a three-year, $18 million deal before signing him to a two-year, $18.25 million extension. He was due base salaries of $5.49 million and $7.49 million in the final two years of that deal when Detroit traded him to the Texans for OL Juice Scruggs and draft picks.

In 2025, Montgomery appeared in 17 games for the Lions and rushed for 716 yards on 158 carries (4.5 YPC) and eight touchdowns to go along with 24 receptions for 192 yards.

We will have more on Montgomery as it becomes available.