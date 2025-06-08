Texans Expected To Sign RB Nick Chubb, Pending Physical

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Texans are expected to sign former Browns RB Nick Chubb to a contract on Monday “if all goes well with his physical.”

Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that there was mutual interest between the Texans and Chubb, so this isn’t a big surprise.

Chubb will compete for a starting job behind Joe Mixon along with Dameon Pierce, Woody Marks, Dare Ogunbowale and J.J. Taylor.

Mixon and Pierce are currently dealing with minor injuries, so there could be a window for Chubb to show the Texans what he can do in their offense.

Chubb is a few years removed from a devastating knee injury.

Chubb, 29, was drafted by the Browns in the second round out of Georgia in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $7,383,094 contract when Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $36 million extension back in 2021.

The Browns restructured Chubb’s contract last April, lowering his cap hit in 2024 from $15.85 million to $6.275 million.

In 2024, Chubb appeared in eight games for the Browns and rushed for 291 yards on 93 carries (3.1 YPC) to go along with three touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.