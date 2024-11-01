Texans G Kenyon Green Expected To Miss Rest Of Season

According to Ian Rapoport, Texans G Kenyon Green is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a shoulder injury in Thursday Night’s game against the Jets.
It’s worth noting Green was benched last week and only returned to the rotation when G Jarrett Patterson suffered a concussion.
Yesterday, Josina Anderson reported Houston explored “preliminary trade interest” for Green with an NFC East team but nothing was imminent. Now with Green’s season-ending injury, he’ll undoubtedly be staying put in Houston as he recovers.
He’ll be placed on injured reserve in the near future.
Green, 23, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M. He was a consensus All-American in 2021 and 2020, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021, and second-team All-SEC in 2020. The Texans used the No. 15 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
He is in the third year of a four-year, $15,953,416 rookie contract that includes an $8,782,485 signing bonus. There is a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.
In 2024, Green has appeared in eight games for the Texans with eight starts at left guard.
