Texans GM Nick Caserio Open To Stefon Diggs Return

Houston traded for WR Stefon Diggs last season and didn’t add any seasons to his contract past 2024, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Texans QB C.J. Stroud was vocal about wanting Diggs to return to the team next season, despite only playing eight games last year due to a torn ACL.

Diggs is heading into his age-32 season coming off a major knee injury. Regardless, Houston GM Nick Caserio said he’s “absolutely open” to bringing Diggs back.

“We have good relationships with Stef and his representation,” Caserio said, via Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle. “We enjoyed having Stef in the building. So, the door is always open. A number of players have expressed sentiments and interest in potentially returning to our team next season. We never rule anything out, so we’re going to be open-minded.”

Diggs, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $72 million with the Vikings in 2018.

The Vikings traded Diggs to the Bills in 2020 for a package of draft picks including a first-round selection.

Diggs was set to make base salaries of $11.775 million and $11.85 million over the final two years of his deal in 2022 and 2023 when Buffalo signed him to a four-year, $104 million extension.

He was due base salaries of $18.5 million and $18 million over the next two seasons when the Bills traded him to the Texans for a 2025 second-round pick. Houston reworked his contract to give him a raise and make him an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Diggs appeared in eight games for the Texans and caught 47 passes on 64 targets for 496 yards and three touchdowns. He added three carries for eight yards and another touchdown.

