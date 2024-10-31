Texans Have Gauged Trade Market For G Kenyon Green

According to Josina Anderson, the Texans have explored the “preliminary trade interest” in a trade for G Kenyon Green with an NFC East team but nothing was imminent.

It’s worth noting Green was benched last week and only returned to the rotation when G Jarrett Patterson suffered a concussion.

Green, 23, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M. He was a consensus All-American in 2021 and 2020, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021, and second-team All-SEC in 2020. The Texans used the No. 15 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He is in the third year of a four-year, $15,953,416 rookie contract that includes an $8,782,485 signing bonus. There is a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Green has appeared in eight games for the Texans with eight starts at left guard with a PFF grade of 39.1.